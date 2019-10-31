Why dentists want you to eat all your Halloween candy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you worried you or your children will develop a cavity after eating large amounts of Halloween candy? Have no fear. A Houston dentist tells ABC13 that eating all those treats Thursday will not give you a cavity."I think one of the biggest myths about cavities is that candy, I think just in health in general, is if we can eat in little, small bits over time," he explained. "In general, with cavities, it's that little consistency over time that will cause you problems. We would rather you consume all of it at one time. That way it's in mouth, out of the mouth, cleaned off and done."ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.