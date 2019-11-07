Why Amazon Prime members need to visit new Midtown Whole Foods

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whole Foods Market in Midtown opened its doors Thursday.The new grocery store will feature Briggo, an Austin-based company that offers hot and iced coffees and teas, seasonal beverages, and specialty drinks via mobile apps and robotic Coffee Haus.Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, like deep discounts on dozens of select popular products each week and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of in-store items.The store will be open every day from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.