Where's my refund? Here's how to check your status

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the most searched questions on Google Monday night was "where's my refund?"
Monday was the first day to officially file taxes. Depending on how you filed, your refund could take weeks to show up. Until then, you can check the status of your refund by going to IRS.gov and clicking on the refund tab.
Also, Baker Ripley is offering free tax filing services to families who make under $58,000 a year. Ripley has over 12 locations throughout the Houston area.
