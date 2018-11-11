SOCIETY

Houston Astros' player Alex Bregman crashes wedding in Cypress

Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Alex Bregman walked into their wedding.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
It's safe to say the Lopez wedding was-ASTROnomical!!

Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Houston Astro's player Alex Bregman walked into their wedding, unexpectedly.

The bride, Haylee, says she's a fan of Bregman and reached out to his photographer/ videographer to shoot do their wedding. She said she was very surprised.

Bregman and his camera crew crashed the wedding as a part of his new YouTube series that shows viewers a glimpse of his life off the field.
Related Topics:
societywedding crashersHouston AstrosweddingCypress
