It's safe to say the Lopez wedding was-ASTROnomical!!Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Houston Astro's player Alex Bregman walked into their wedding, unexpectedly.The bride, Haylee, says she's a fan of Bregman and reached out to his photographer/ videographer to shoot do their wedding. She said she was very surprised.Bregman and his camera crew crashed the wedding as a part of his new YouTube series that shows viewers a glimpse of his life off the field.