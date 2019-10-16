WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Walmart will now put your groceries in the fridge for you
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
houston
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
4 Houston teens shot within 6 days span
Show More
Ford Mustang driver injures woman and horse in hit-and-run
'They are not bad kids' Coach defends kids in alleged hazing incident
Woman killed at home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Friendswood's newest mayor is out-of-this-world
More TOP STORIES News