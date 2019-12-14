Voters fight long lines to cast their vote in runoff election

HAVE YOU VOTED?

One place that’s almost as busy as the stores on this holiday weekend? The West Gray polling place, but it only takes a few minutes to do your civic duty! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/6SWOJKT6Ws — Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) December 14, 2019

The Metropolitan MultiService Center on West Gray is currently fully staffed. We encourage voters to consider voting at a nearby location that has little or no wait. https://t.co/aOqw5U952p — Diane Trautman (@dtrautman) December 14, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people are experiencing long wait times in Harris County as people case their vote in the runoff elections Saturday.Voters at the Metropolitan Multiservice Center on West Gray Street reported waiting up to 40 minutes to cast their votes. Some say voters began lining up at around 7 a.m.According to a Tweet posted by Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman, the center is fully staffed, though she encourages voters to check out nearby polling locations with little to no wait times.