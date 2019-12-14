Society

Voters fight long lines to cast their vote in runoff election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people are experiencing long wait times in Harris County as people case their vote in the runoff elections Saturday.

Voters at the Metropolitan Multiservice Center on West Gray Street reported waiting up to 40 minutes to cast their votes. Some say voters began lining up at around 7 a.m.



According to a Tweet posted by Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman, the center is fully staffed, though she encourages voters to check out nearby polling locations with little to no wait times.



