Virtual ways to give back this Easter weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Easter weekend, and despite the restrictions the coronavirus pandemic has placed on society, there are still ways to give back and uplift those in need.

From talking to the elderly, to sending cards to patients, here's some ways you can give back while still practicing social distancing:

CHI St. Luke's Health
  • Send a virtual card to a patient at the hospital.

Tuck in Calls
  • Volunteer Houston is looking for people to call and just talk to elderly patients in nursing homes across the area. Without access to visitors during this time, many patients would love a friend to chat with.

Generation SERVE:

  • Make homemade cards that will be delivered alongside meals to local healthcare worker to let them know how much we appreciate them!

Operation Gratitude
  • Write letters for American Deployed Troops, National Guardsmen, First Responders, and Emergency Medical Personnel who are on the frontlines of this pandemic. You can also donate to the COVID-19 response fund along with each letter.

More TOP STORIES News