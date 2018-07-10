SOCIETY

Police officer placed on desk duty after woman wearing Puerto Rico flag shirt allegedly harassed

Officials are investigating a police officer's response to a woman who said she was being harassed for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A park police officer has been assigned to desk duty while officials investigate his response to a woman who said she was being harassed for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.

The woman complained that a man at Caldwell Woods was questioning her citizenship and telling her she shouldn't be wearing the shirt.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth. A video of the June 14 incident has since gone viral and shows the officer on scene did not respond.

Later, more officers arrived and arrested the man, who was described as drunk.

Caldwell Woods is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The agency tweeted Monday that an investigation of the officer is ongoing. It says all visitors should feel safe.

Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, wants the officer fired.
