UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

A University of Houston student said he wanted to see more Asian representation in McDonald's ad, so he made it happen by creating a knockoff advertisement and hanging it inside a Pearland restaurant.Jevh M. says he and a friend went to some pretty great lengths to seeing their faces on the wall of the McDonald's.Together, they created a pretty realistic ad, had it blown up and then dressed as employees using a McDonald's employee uniform found at a thrift shop.After hanging the photo, the pair went back and found it was still greeting visitors more than seven weeks later.Jevh shared how it all went down in a YouTube video posted on Sunday.No word yet on whether McDonald's will allow the photo to remain on the wall.