SOCIETY

UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank at Pearland restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A University of Houston student said he wanted to see more Asian representation in McDonald's ad, so he made it happen by creating a knockoff advertisement and hanging it inside a Pearland restaurant.

Jevh M. says he and a friend went to some pretty great lengths to seeing their faces on the wall of the McDonald's.

Together, they created a pretty realistic ad, had it blown up and then dressed as employees using a McDonald's employee uniform found at a thrift shop.

After hanging the photo, the pair went back and found it was still greeting visitors more than seven weeks later.

Jevh shared how it all went down in a YouTube video posted on Sunday.

No word yet on whether McDonald's will allow the photo to remain on the wall.

SOCIETY
