SOCIETY

University of Houston student close to graduation at time of skiing crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Tragic death of University of Houston student gives others hope for life.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 24-year-old University of Houston student from Willis.

Clayton Sparks was skiing in Colorado when his family says he crashed into a tree, hitting his head.

Clayton, who was only three classes away from graduating, was an organ donor and is already saving lives after his death.

The mother of Clayton remembers her son as a loving, energetic and giving young man whose life was taken too soon.

She saw him the night before he left for a skiing trip with friends to Colorado.

"That's the last time I saw him. I got lots of texts saying, 'I love you' and just randomly said, 'Thank you for everything you've done for me,'" said Beth Sparks.

Clayton was brain dead after skiing into a tree on Wednesday.

His mom and girlfriend, Jessica Campbell, flew to be with him.

"He hit the left side of his brain and pretty much he was killed on impact," said Campbell.

But through the pain and heartbreak, Clayton had one final message of love and gratitude.

Clayton was passionate about organ donation and after death gave life to those who needed it.

Campbell said, "Clayton would be bursting with joy right now. He wanted, like I said, nothing more than to help others."

To learn more about organ donation click here.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyorgan donationsskiingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
Meghan Markle teases due date
'World record egg' cracks the internet
More Society
Top Stories
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Tense meeting expected at Fort Bend ISD rezoning meeting
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued
Show More
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Chilly weather awaits Houston Marathon runners
NUMBER ONE: North Shore HS atop boys' hoops in Texas
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
Government shutdown timeline: What happens next
More News