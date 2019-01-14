HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A tragic accident claimed the life of a 24-year-old University of Houston student from Willis.
Clayton Sparks was skiing in Colorado when his family says he crashed into a tree, hitting his head.
Clayton, who was only three classes away from graduating, was an organ donor and is already saving lives after his death.
The mother of Clayton remembers her son as a loving, energetic and giving young man whose life was taken too soon.
She saw him the night before he left for a skiing trip with friends to Colorado.
"That's the last time I saw him. I got lots of texts saying, 'I love you' and just randomly said, 'Thank you for everything you've done for me,'" said Beth Sparks.
Clayton was brain dead after skiing into a tree on Wednesday.
His mom and girlfriend, Jessica Campbell, flew to be with him.
"He hit the left side of his brain and pretty much he was killed on impact," said Campbell.
But through the pain and heartbreak, Clayton had one final message of love and gratitude.
Clayton was passionate about organ donation and after death gave life to those who needed it.
Campbell said, "Clayton would be bursting with joy right now. He wanted, like I said, nothing more than to help others."
