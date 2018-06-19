SOCIETY

Trooper praised for pulling over driver going too slow in left lane

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer was praised for pulling over a driver who was going too slow in the left lane. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
We've all been there on the road, stuck behind that one driver in the left lane who is holding up traffic.

Well, anyone with that pet peeve might be feeling some vindication after a state police trooper in Indiana pulled over a person for driving too slow.

Sergeant Steven Wheeles stopped the woman after her driving speed caused a nearly 20 car build-up behind her.

Wheeles warns everyone that driving too slow can be dangerous, so you should move to the right so others can pass you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddrivingviralIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News