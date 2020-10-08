Trans rights advocate Monica Roberts wasn't feeling well before her death, family says

The sudden death of @TransGriot is a huge loss. Her fierce advocacy for #trans rights was crucial and admirable. Let's vow to remember her and stand in solidarity to advance her work. She worked to stop anti #transgender violence and discrimination. Rest in Power. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 8, 2020

From my time in the #txlege till now as Mayor, Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) walked every hall of government with professionalism, grace, and toughness to ensure transgender individual and everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community were not forgotten nor overlooked. pic.twitter.com/kS3baskOPk — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after news broke of Texas transgender rights advocate Monica Roberts' death, Eyewitness News has learned that she died just outside of her apartment earlier this week.An initial police report indicated she may have been hit by a car, but now, friends and family say the cause could be natural.Family members told ABC13 on Friday that she had not been feeling well in recent days. They had encouraged her to get a COVID-19 test, but are not certain if that happened.Family members said they are waiting for the medical examiner's office to give them an official cause of death.On Thursday, tributes poured in, remembering Roberts for giving a voice to Black transgender people and transgender people of color through her advocacy work and her blog,. Her insight and support for the community surpassed Texas as she was recognized worldwide.Roberts worked closely with the Houston Police Department regarding the treatment of LGBTQ+ victims in criminal cases, and spent much of her time lobbying for transgender rights at the federal, state and local levels."Monica Roberts was an icon and a trailblazing voice for transgender rights, both in her home state of Texas and around the country," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. "We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing, and offer our most heartfelt condolences to her friends, family, and loved ones. For decades, Monica has been a fierce leader - bringing light to the injustice transgender people face, especially Black transgender women. She leaves behind a strong, and vital legacy - one that every LGBTQ person and ally should work to honor and advance. Rest in power, Monica, and thank you."Mayor Sylvester Turner reflected on Roberts' work and impact on Houston, even invoking memories of his interactions with her when he was a state legislator. He stated: