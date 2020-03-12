HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the country that have been cancelled or postponed, but thousands of fans are saying the show must go on.
There are currently 14 reported cases of coronvirus in the Houston-area, including Montgomery, Fort Bend and Harris counties.
A change.org petition titled "Keep the HOUSTON RODEO GOING!" has already gained more than 13,000 signatures.
The creator of the petition wrote, "Keep the Houston Rodeo Open! Hand washing will keep it away! There are kids that have worked hard to get where they are with their show animals. There are families that enjoy going to the rodeo and have made it a tradition. Y'all chose to cancel the remainder of the rodeo for what????"
Earlier this month, a separate petition was created asking city officials to cancel the rodeo. That petition gained more than 4,000 signatures.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the rodeo's cancellation on Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: RodeoHouston closes, cancels several concerts amid coronavirus concerns
Rodeo season kicked off Tuesday, March 3 and was supposed to last through Sunday, March 22. This is the first time in more than 80 years the rodeo has been canceled.
Thousands sign petition to keep RODEOHouston going
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More