SOCIETY

Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family

EMBED </>More Videos

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery asked strangers to attend a military veteran's funeral, and the community did not disappoint.

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) --
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas, asked strangers to attend a military veteran's funeral, and the community did not disappoint.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 24, Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery announced the burial of Air Force veteran, Joseph Walker.

The cemetery invited the public to attend, including that Walker was unaccompanied, with the patriotic message, "We do NOT leave Veterans behind."



When the post gained traction, many shared it, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

He tweeted, "Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker will be laid to rest Monday, and no one is expected to attend. The cemetery said they do not know where his family is and they do not want him to be laid to rest alone, so they are asking the public to attend"



He continued his tweet with the date and location of the burial for those interested in showing up and paying their respects.


At the burial on Monday morning, an estimated 2,000 strangers showed up to pay their respects.

On Facebook, Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery livestreamed the service, including that they were overwhelmed by all the love and support.



Their livestream currently has over 41,200 views on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranfuneralcommunitytexas newsfeel goodKilleen
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight: Sponsor a Segment
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight: Meet The Host
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight: Previous
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight, Jan 28 - Innovative Lasers
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: HPD chief, doctor update injured officers' conditions
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
Kenny & Ziggy's offering free food for Houston officers
Officer in critical condition shot in line of duty before
Woman says Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall
HPD's T-Rex nominated for 'K9 of the Year' after losing leg
Show More
The 60: Houston community steps up to help injured HPD officers
Snapchat video shows police rush in to help injured officers
Woman jumps from 2nd floor to escape after boyfriend killed
HPD searching for man who threatened girlfriend
'We need more ambulances!': police dispatch audio captures chaos
More News