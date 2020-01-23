This new Texas-Tulips location is now open

You can now prance through the blooming fields in San Antonio. The company made its announcement through Facebook at the beginning of the month and hope they will open their new San Antonio field in February 2020.
The new San Antonio tulip field will be located at 15122 FM 775, La Vernia, TX 78121 just south of I-10. According to their Facebook page, guests can go seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They expect San Antonio's tulip season to last from February until mid-March.
"We are tremendously looking forward to seeing you tip-toe through the tulips Spring 2020 in either Dallas, TX or San Antonio, TX or maybe even both!" their post read.
For more information on Texas-Tulips, click here.