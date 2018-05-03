ART

'There's no rivalry': Houston responds to Chicago's 'bean' criticism

Houston's 'Cloud Column' sculpture drawing comparison, rivalry to Chicago's 'Bean' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's latest art installation is rivaling Chicago's famous "Bean."

Created by the same artist, it's similar in almost every way except that it stands vertically.

"Cloud Column," which stands proudly in the Museum District, was created by Anish Kapoor, who is best known for creating Chicago's "Cloud Gate."

While visitors to our big city shy away from sizing the two up, the interwebs are lit.

Chicago has thrown shade on the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's latest installation, some calling it a "copy cat" and "unoriginal."

RELATED: Chicago calls out 'unoriginal' Houston over 'Bean' sculpture now at MFAH

Similar to Chicago, Houston now has its own "Bean" sculpture.



Here in Houston, like the "Cloud Column," folks are going high.

"Ours is very unique," pointed out Houstonian Janelle Diaz. "They're very different. It's very beautiful. How can you hate on it? See the beauty in that. It's art."

Instead of give in to the bad-mouthing, MFAH Director Gary Tinterow insists there's no battle over the beans.

"This is not about Chicago. This is not a rivalry," Tinterow said.

He added they envision the Kapoor piece to compliment the new Glassell School plaza. They want it to be the next great public space in Houston.

The plaza is officially set to open on May 20.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
