The one thing everyone wants as a gift, new survey says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The question comes up every year: what types of gifts would someone like to get this holiday season?

The answer is simple: gift cards.

For the 13th year in a row, the National Retail Federation found gift cards are the most popular on holiday wish lists and are requested by 59% of those surveyed.

According to the survey, 52% of people would rather have clothing or accessories while 35% would like books or other media.

Also, women are "significantly" more likely likely than men to ask for gift cards. By significant, they mean 67% more likely.

