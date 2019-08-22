WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Sugar Land drinks to having best water with new commercial
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: This might be one of the most Texas things you'll see
THE 60: Keep your house at 78 degrees, fed program says
THE 60: Officers escort boy whose dad passed away from cancer
THE 60: Tears of joy when UH athlete tells dad about scholarship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man says 'voices in head' told him to shoot deputy constable
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing Conroe student
Tropical wave brings soaking storms Friday and Saturday
1/2-priced beers return to Astros games on Thirsty Thursdays
Gunshots hit Mexican restaurant during wild parking lot shooting
Vintage shop in north Houston bringing back old school
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
Show More
Record number of fires burning in Amazon rainforest
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
More TOP STORIES News