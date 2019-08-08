Texas Rangers investigating man's controversial arrest by officers on horseback

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after the photo of two Galveston police officers on horseback leading a man in handcuffs by a rope went viral, city officials requested a third party investigation.The Galveston city manager and the Galveston police chief announced Thursday that the Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal inquiry into Donald Neely's arrest.On Aug. 3, a photo was captured showing Neely being led by two mounted officers on horseback for six blocks.He was arrested in the 600 block of 23rd Street and walked to 21st and Market. People took pictures and video. The images have been compared to those from the dark days of slavery.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.The city said the Galveston County Sheriff's Office will perform a full administrative review of the Galveston Police Department's policies and practices as they relate to arrest."This is such a polarizing event that it is imperative that we have an independent, third-party investigation to ensure we address any potential issues," City Manager Brian Maxwell said.A community meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the at the Rosenberg Library, located at 2310 Sealy St.