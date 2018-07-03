SOCIETY

A month after giving birth, Houston couple excited to bring quadruplets home from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents Linda and Thomas Agi said they are excited to bring their son and three daughters home from the hospital. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four weeks after coming into the world, a set of tiny quadruplets are going home.

Parents Linda and Thomas Agi welcomed the arrival of Mercy Grace Dotuchowo, Adriel Wohuowo, Amaris Owopoha and Zephania Ohoyenta at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital on June 1.

Now, the family is headed home to celebrate the 4th of July.

Their son and three daughters were kept at the hospital for a month so they could gain their strength, but are now healthy enough to go home.

Two of the babies were born at less than three pounds, while two others weighed just shy of four pounds.

Linda says she is thrilled to take her four babies home, and for the excellent care she says she received since their birth.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabybirthtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News