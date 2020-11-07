15-year-old surpassed $3,000 goal to feed frontline workers, so here's what she did with the leftover money

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6122552" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Get what you can, and take what you need." This Friendswood third grader saw a need for food and supplies in her community, so she opened a free neighborhood pantry!

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen went above and beyond to thank healthcare workers and firefighters in her hometown.Nia Baker, 15, was born with a heart defect. She wants to help kids, just like her doctor helped her.So she went to work and set up a GoFundMe page. The goal was to raise money to provide meals for healthcare workers. Her goal was to raise $3,000. She raised $2,000 on the site, but didn't stop there.She then went door-to-door to raise even more. In the end, she was able to feed 271 workers at Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.She ended up with $200 left over. So with that money, she plans to feed firefighters in her hometown.She hopes to do a similar project to help out healthcare workers in the future.