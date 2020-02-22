14-year-old's baked goods stand gets visit from Trae Tha Truth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is helping a young Houstonian, once again.Fourteen-year-old Elijah Cossio began selling baked goods in front of East End stores to help pay his mother's medical expenses.When Trae heard about the young man, he decided to go check out the stand for himself.The rapper gave young Elijah a handful of money and let him keep the cupcakes.Elijah's mom was injured in a horrific car accident which required several surgeries. She was pronounced dead for 14 minutes, but doctors were able to revive her. The mother had to learn how to walk all over again.The youngster is also said to rap from time to time. In the spirit of giving, Trae gifted him a music box.The 14-year-old typically wakes up at 5 a.m. to bake. He goes to school and then sells his treats after.You can make a donation to Elijah and his mother'spage.