Teacher carries 10-year-old girl with spina bifida during field trip to park

JEFFERSONTOWN, Kentucky (KTRK) -- A teacher went to extreme lengths recently to ensure that one of his students didn't miss out on a class field trip because of her physical disability.Ryan Neighbors, 10, almost missed her class field trip to Ohio State Park because she has spina bifida.Fourth grade teacher Jim Freeman stepped in and offered to carry Ryan through the park in a special backpack."As soon as we got her strapped in, she was like, 'This is the part I've been waiting for,'" Freeman said.When Ryan's family found out about the teacher's sweet gesture they cried tears of joy."He's not even Ryan's teacher, and he was so pure-hearted that he wanted to make sure that she was included and not left out. She got to feel like one of her peers," Ryan's mother Shelly King said.She posted about the act of kindness on social media, which has since gone viral."This is just one physical act that you can see, but we go this countless times throughout the school day and throughout the year," Freeman said.