Society

Teacher carries 10-year-old girl with spina bifida during field trip to park

JEFFERSONTOWN, Kentucky (KTRK) -- A teacher went to extreme lengths recently to ensure that one of his students didn't miss out on a class field trip because of her physical disability.

Ryan Neighbors, 10, almost missed her class field trip to Ohio State Park because she has spina bifida.

Fourth grade teacher Jim Freeman stepped in and offered to carry Ryan through the park in a special backpack.

"As soon as we got her strapped in, she was like, 'This is the part I've been waiting for,'" Freeman said.

When Ryan's family found out about the teacher's sweet gesture they cried tears of joy.

"He's not even Ryan's teacher, and he was so pure-hearted that he wanted to make sure that she was included and not left out. She got to feel like one of her peers," Ryan's mother Shelly King said.

She posted about the act of kindness on social media, which has since gone viral.

"This is just one physical act that you can see, but we go this countless times throughout the school day and throughout the year," Freeman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckyact of kindnessu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jurors hear closing arguments in Stay family murder trial
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Man charged with shooting guns in Snapchat videos
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
Bodycam video shows chaos after ex-Dallas officer shot man
Semi driver who swerved to avoid dead cow spills load on US-90
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless couple sleeping under bridge
Show More
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
Less humid Wednesday, rain returns to Houston this weekend
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Watch as 5-year-old narrowly escapes charging coyote in yard
Smulders, Johnson talk 'Stumptown' friendship, stunt doubles
More TOP STORIES News