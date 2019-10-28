Society

Hundreds of confidential tax records found dumped on the side of a road

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother teaching her daughter to drive on a desolate street discovered hundreds of confidential files dumped on the side of Longenbaugh Road, just outside the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County.

Susana Romero found a treasure trove of information on people's tax returns, she says.

"Let's say it was my information that was out there. That stuff is confidential and I wouldn't want anybody to find it," said Romero.

One of the names in the dumped files was Joyce Melton. "This is sickening," said Melton.

Investigators with the Precinct 4 Constable's Office are looking into how all of the paperwork ended up there.

We spoke to the owner of the tax service company listed on the documents and he says this has never happened in the 19 years they've been in business.

The owner also told ABC13 that the company takes a lot of care when it comes to customer privacy.

