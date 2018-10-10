SOCIETY

Sweet moment! Third-graders surprise elementary school custodian, leaving him in tears

EMBED </>More Videos

Mr. Eugene thought he was going heading toward a messy spill. He got so much more.

MOODY, Alabama --
One custodian in Alabama got more than he imagined after responding to a call for a "mess" in the gym.

Mr. Eugene entered the gymnasium expecting a messy clean-up. Instead, he found himself in tears, with the entire third-grade class on hand to surprise him with a standing ovation, cheers and signs displaying their affection for his hard work on National Custodian Day.

"I totally lost it," Eugene told ABC's Right this Minute. "I wasn't expecting that at all. I was expecting something much worst."
The viral video was posted on Facebook and shared by many connected to the school, creating a special moment Eugene won't forget. The video has been watched over 14,000 times.

"It made me feel real appreciated," he added. "It was a total shock. I love these guys."

We think the staff and the student body would agree, Mr. Eugene appears to be the embodiment of the slogan "Not all super heroes wear capes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videofeel goodsurpriseu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pope compares having an abortion to 'hiring a hit man'
Little girl's slumber party goes viral after this swim strut to the pool
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating
More Society
Top Stories
'Monsterous' Hurricane Michael roars into Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Man dies after falling in flooded storm drain in Houston
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Little girl's slumber party goes viral after this swim strut to the pool
Show More
Daycare bus hits girl near Fort Bend Co. elementary school
Husband being questioned in stabbing death of HISD bus driver
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Names of clergy accused of sexual abuse to be released
Pope compares having an abortion to 'hiring a hit man'
More News