An 11-year-old boy battling cancer isn't letting his diagnosis rain on his parade, especially with an entire town standing behind him.ake Newcomer is in the sixth grade, and according to WOBC , recently began chemotherapy after being diagnosed.His treatments caused him to miss the Berlin Christmas parade."I thought there was always next year, but when my mom pitched the idea I didn't think she was serious," Jake said.The community, instead, brought a Christmas parade to him.Members from all over the community lined up in front of Jake's home and put on a huge show.Jake was greeted by classmates, law enforcement and neighbors with well wishes and gifts.