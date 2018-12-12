STEPHEN CURRY

Warriors star Stephen Curry says he was joking about moon landing comments

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry says he wasn't serious when he said he didn't believe humans landed on the moon. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Warriors star Stephen Curry said Wednesday he was joking when he doubted the astronaut moon landings.

Still, it's looking like Curry might be in for a field trip the next time the Warriors play Houston.

He said he would definitely accept NASA's invitation to tour the Johnson Space Center in Houston and educate himself.

The controversy started when Curry questioned the Apollo moon landings on a podcast, and the story took a life of its own.

RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate

Even the Warriors "Dance Cam Mom" got in on the conversation, posting this message to Curry on Instagram:



Stephen himself has stayed quiet on the subject. He says not talking about it in recent days was a way of protesting how dumb the controversy became.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysciencesportsGolden State Warriorsmoonpodcastbay areanasastephen curryCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors' Stephen Curry says he was joking about moon landing, will visit NASA
Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
NASA offers to show proof of moon landing to Warriors' Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
STEPHEN CURRY
Steph Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Warriors as a team named SI's Sportsperson of the Year
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Warriors star Steph Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
More stephen curry
SOCIETY
12-year-old boy raises $2,500 to buy best friend's gravestone
Latino Catholics celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe Day
Catholic students bring Christmas cheer to Original Ninfa's
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead, 5 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Teen springs into action to save woman from assault
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Win $100K for ditching your smartphone for 1 year
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Show More
Former Texas Mayor taking steps towards 2020 campaign
Timeline: Grandparents sentenced in international kidnapping case
Kitten found severely burned rescued by Houston SPCA
Houston's top 10 most Googled terms of 2018
Texas Attorney General says wounded officers in 'good spirits'
More News