COLIN KAEPERNICK

Colorado store owner forced to close after Kaepernick-related Nike boycott

EMBED </>More Videos

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Nike)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KTRK) --
A Colorado sports apparel store owner is closing up shop months after he vowed to ban Nike items because of the brand's support of Colin Kaepernick.

As KOAA reported on Monday, Stephen Martin, owner of Prime Time Sports, said it became difficult to continue business with Nike making apparel for a lot of pro and college sports teams. The brand has exclusive contracts with the NFL and NBA, for example.

"Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas. How do you do it? They have a monopoly on jerseys," said Martin.

RELATED: Nike year-over-year online sales climb amid Colin Kaepernick campaign, report finds

Last year, Martin decided to boycott the recognized brand after the company's ad campaign with the out-of-work football player. Before that, he cancelled an autograph session at this store with Brandon Marshall because, like Kaepernick, he knelt during the national anthem.

PREVIOUS STORY: Colorado store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad

"As much as I hate to admit this, perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized," Martin told KOAA.

Martin also cited online shopping competition for a declining sales in recent years.

Despite the closure and laying off his staff, Martin said he's leaving with dignity.

"I didn't give in to big Nike and big dollars. I didn't give in. I did it my way," Martin said.

"That part of the military respect that's in me just cannot be sacrificed or compromised, as I believe Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick both did. I don't like losing a business over it, but I rather be able to live with myself," he told the TV station.

The video above is from a previous story.

READ MORE:

Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
EMBED More News Videos

FULL VIDEO: Nike unveils commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
EMBED More News Videos

Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick's career marked by great NFL moments and the fight for social justice
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Colin Kaepernick's career

A deep dive into the 'Take a Knee' controversy
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 sits down with a professor from the University of Houston to discuss the controversial "take a knee movement."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinessnikestore closingcolin kaepernicku.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Houston's DeAndre Hopkins expresses support for Kaepernick
Petition asks Maroon 5 to ditch Super Bowl for Kaepernick
Amy Schumer boycotts Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
More colin kaepernick
SOCIETY
Houston area man celebrates Valentine's Day with new heart
Marijuana odor sparks outrage for business owners
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Aliens? Strange light spotted in Sugar Land sky
More Society
Top Stories
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Worker dies after falling through roof in N. Harris Co.
Foul play ruled out in death of man found in Cypress lake
Friends and family rally together to help student with surgery
Tiger found in home seemed to be trained to take selfies: officials
Pres. Trump and HPD Chief Acevedo stand side by side in DC
Four high school students charged in robbery ring
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Show More
Texas Rangers investigating PVAM police shooting in Austin County
Fire erupts in cabin of Houston-bound jet before takeoff
Rosenberg resident wins $1 million on lottery ticket
Hwy 146 expansion project begins in Seabrook and Kemah
Body at work site belonged to missing patient: family
More News