COLIN KAEPERNICK

Nike year-over-year online sales climb amid Colin Kaepernick campaign, report finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Nike)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Though Nike has faced heavy criticism and calls for boycotts for its ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the company's online sales in the days following the campaign's release tell a different story, a new report found.

Compiled by market research firm Edison Trends, the report focused on online sales over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Edison noted that Nike's e-commerce sales historically slump on the Sunday morning of Labor Day weekend, and this year was no different.

But while sales rebounded by 17 percent between Sunday and Tuesday of Labor Day weekend in 2017, they grew by 31 percent during the same time period in 2018, according to Edison's research.

Nike unveiled its first ad featuring Kaepernick on Monday afternoon and followed up with a second ad on Wednesday.

Edison compiled its data based on "anonymized and aggregated e-receipts from more than 3 million consumers in the United States," the company noted.

The campaign unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear.

Others pushed back, saying the backlash against Nike showed the polarizing debate has morphed well beyond whether NFL players should be allowed to demonstrate for social causes while the national anthem plays in stadiums before games.

The league itself weighed in Tuesday afternoon with an executive saying the social issues Kaepernick has raised are valid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscolin kaepernicknikeprotestu.s. & worldretailblack lives matterSan Francisco 49ers
COLIN KAEPERNICK
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
More colin kaepernick
BUSINESS
Your guide to Houston's top 3 comic book shops
Sears and Kmart stores start liquidation sales across US
Elon Musk appears to smoke pot during interview with Joe Rogan
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors
More Business
Top Stories
Health officials see huge rise in syphilis cases
Police shoot armed suspect barricaded in home
Two men beat Houston store clerk with fists, feet and beer cans
Teen girl charged as adult in Richmond dad's deadly stabbing
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Video shows bed bug infestation in bus seat
Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj
Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21
Show More
3 Waller football players held together by brotherly bond
Weekend Weather
Inmate who escaped Houston County Jail back in custody
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
A look back at the great hurricane of 1900
More News