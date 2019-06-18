Hurricane Harbor Splashtown worker claims gender discrimination over ear piercings

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Jamieson Minor has wanted to work at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown for years.The 16-year-old has also wanted his ears pierced for a long time, something he was finally able to get when he started earning his own money as a lifeguard at the waterpark."I saw my coworkers with their ears pierced and I was like, 'Why not?'" Jamieson said.He got the piercings on June 1 with his very first paycheck, but when he returned to work, he says he was told to clock out and not return until he removed them."The HR lady explained that it is their policy that female employees can wear earrings, but male employees cannot," Jamieson said.Jamieson's mom Kelly says she started making calls to the Six Flags corporate office to demand changes to the policy's different rules for males and females."I don't think it's right that just because he's a male he can't return to work," said his mother.ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to Six Flags too but have yet to hear back."To be honest with you, I don't even like earrings on males but my son wanted his ears pierced, and I told him, 'Bottom line, I'm going to fight that because it's not right,'" his mother said.Jamieson says the store where he got the piercings told him not to remove them for another five weeks, and he will then be allowed back at work.However, that will mean missing out on more than a month's pay, all for a dress code that he believes is plainly unfair."I didn't expect that to happen to me...I just want my job back. That's really it," Jamieson pleaded.