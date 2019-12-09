South Houston resale shop gives back in more ways than one

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13 Plus series is highlighting the amazing people and places in our surrounding communities. This week we are in South Houston, where I found a resale shop that has been around for 32 years giving back to the community in more ways than one.
Karina Patterson likes to visit the Southeast Assistance Ministries Thrift shop or seam at least 2 to 3 times a week -
"There's always such great find here randomly Old Navy brands and everything super cheap $2.50 and $1.50 and they always have sales," Karina Patterson.
Men can get a two-piece suit for just $10.
Women's and children's clothing is $5 and under.
"We've found this sweater which was super new these shoes and we found this jacket from Restoration Hardware for five bucks,"Karina Patterson.
SEAM also has a collection of books, movies, and house hold items - some starting as low as a quarter.
Roy walked in today for the very first time - scoring a great deal on a living room table.
"The doors open, the top looks good, 12 bucks it's worth it," Roy seward.
All the proceeds made from the seam resale shop goes back into the community ministries to help families with their financial needs who may find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.
"It's often the only option that families have when income has been constrained and facing an emergency keeping them in their home than on the streets," Daer Platt, Director of Operations.
For both Roy and Karina knowing they are scoring great deals and contributing to helping make a difference in people's lives leaves them wanting to help even more.
"I might have to buy something else,"
"I know that they give vouchers to people who need clothing I think that's wonderful and really helps this community around here."
If you or someone you know needs extra help making ends meet - you can contact seam and they will point you in the right direction - if you're looking for volunteer opportunities during this month of giving seam is always looking for extra help. Head to southeastareaministries.com/
South Houston resale shop gives back in more ways than one
