Society

Snapchat rolls out new feature designed to help improve mental health

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature designed to help improve users' mental health.

It's called Here For You, and it will share self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.

The feature will also allow users to connect with experts on their specific topics through the app.

Snapchat is a very popular social media app with teens, which is the age group that reports the most online bullying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymental healthsnapchatsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lost load of cement may be to blame for fatal crash
It's good cuddle weather for Valentine's Day in Houston
Baytown suspect to judge: 'I'm not Jesus Christ'
Mercedes SUV rolls down embankment in Midtown crash
ABC13's Morning News
Major roadwork on I-45 plus Mardi Gras closures this weekend
Houston all men's church choir still performing after 60 years
Show More
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
The Nickel serves tasty burgers and po-boys in Fifth Ward
Goldendoodle returned after car stolen with dog inside
Car thieves nearly ran over officers in West U, police say
TIMELINE: Sugar Land family found dead
More TOP STORIES News