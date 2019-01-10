If you're looking for a nice soothing night under the Texas stars, you may want to give this place a try.Basecamp Terlingua, located near Big Bend National Park, now offers bubbles that will give you a stunning view of stars and the west Texas desert."Staying in one of Basecamp Terlingua's two bubbles is like staying in a deluxe, transparent tent with the amenities of a hotel room," Texas Highways Magazine said.Each bubble features a queen-size bed, full bath, coffee & tea station, small fridge, small seating area, outdoor seating and fire pit, bonus outdoor shower, private parking, AC-heat, WiFi and more.Although south Texas may be dry and hot during the summer days and nights, each bubble is shaded during the day, which helps prevent overheating inside. At night, the bubbles are illuminated to look like glowing orbs.The 225-square-foot inflated spheres officially opened at the rustic resort in December 2018. They are available for $189 per night, but rates may vary according to the season. Children 12 and under stay for free.Basecamp Terlingua also features tepees, trailers and adobe houses that are available for rent.