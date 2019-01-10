SOCIETY

Sleep in a transparent bubble under the stars at Basecamp Terlingua

TERLINGUA, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a nice soothing night under the Texas stars, you may want to give this place a try.

Basecamp Terlingua, located near Big Bend National Park, now offers bubbles that will give you a stunning view of stars and the west Texas desert.

"Staying in one of Basecamp Terlingua's two bubbles is like staying in a deluxe, transparent tent with the amenities of a hotel room," Texas Highways Magazine said.

Each bubble features a queen-size bed, full bath, coffee & tea station, small fridge, small seating area, outdoor seating and fire pit, bonus outdoor shower, private parking, AC-heat, WiFi and more.

Although south Texas may be dry and hot during the summer days and nights, each bubble is shaded during the day, which helps prevent overheating inside. At night, the bubbles are illuminated to look like glowing orbs.

The 225-square-foot inflated spheres officially opened at the rustic resort in December 2018. They are available for $189 per night, but rates may vary according to the season. Children 12 and under stay for free.

Basecamp Terlingua also features tepees, trailers and adobe houses that are available for rent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycampcampinghotelTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Gonzo247 dedicates new mural in Mexico to Houston
3 music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend
THE 60: Medical marijuana classes coming to Houston
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
Suspect at large after stabbing supervisor to death
Alleged gunman in Jazmine Barnes' killing denies involvement
2019 RodeoHouston concert tickets on sale now
Officer shoots dog, injures woman while serving warrant
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
Houston billionaire to lead city's bid for 2026 World Cup
Show More
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
Man accused of stealing roommate's $10M lottery ticket
Missing dog returns home after being missing over 8 years
Gonzo247 dedicates new mural in Mexico to Houston
Next chance of rain coming late Friday night into early Saturday
More News