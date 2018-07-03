SOCIETY

Siblings start sock business to help homeless in their community

EMBED </>More Videos

New York teen siblings start sock company to help homeless (KTRK)

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
Some New York teens are making a difference in the world by spreading a message of love, hope and inspiration - one sock at a time.

Raechel Chang, 12, and 15-year-old Matthew Chang are making it their business to let people know that it's okay to be kind.

The kids have designed a line of socks with uplifting messages and colorful patterns.

"Because that's something everyone wears. And it's worldwide. And it's number one most requested in homeless shelters," Raechel said.

The company is called Greeting Card Socks, and was launched this February. The pairs are made by a manufacturer and priced between $6 and $10.

"We even have an acronym, GCS. It stands for Greeting Card Socks, but it also stands for Giving Caring Success," Matthew said.

So far, about 200 pairs of socks have been sold and more than 200 pairs donated.

"We've received help over the years, and we think that it's very important to help where we can," the teen's mother Ava Chang said.

The teens say their goal is to sell the socks worldwide.

"The main thing I've learned is that words have power and do influence what you do and how you think," Matthew said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsteenbusinesshomelessu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News