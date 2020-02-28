houston livestock show and rodeo

Show your western pride for Go Texan Day!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Show off your Lone Star pride for Go Texan Day!

Go Texan Day has been a tradition since the 1950s and is celebrated across Houston each year the Friday before the rodeo parade.

People roundup their boots, bolo ties and big hats to wear to work and school. For some parents, it's the perfect day to get the kiddos all dolled up as a cowboy or cowgirl. It makes for some adorable photos.

So if you dusted off your cowboy boots and wrangled up some tight blue jeans, snap a photo and share it with ABC13 on social media using #abc13eyewitness.
























And don't worry. Just because it is Go Texan Day, doesn't mean it's the only day you can dress western. Rodeo season has just begun, and you have plenty opportunities to show your Texan pride.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

READY TO RODEO? CHECK OUT THE STORIES BELOW!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeochildrenpetrodeo houstondog
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Grab your boots and cowboy hats, the Rodeo Parade is Saturday
School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids
RodeoHouston BBQ contest goes on amid water emergency
Must-have guide to RodeoHouston BBQ parking and transportation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boil water order in Houston to last through rest of the day
What to do after boil water order lifted
Warming up this afternoon and through the weekend
What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?
'Tox-Doc' answers water safety questions amid boil notice
East Loop reopens after major water main break flooded freeway
Texas driver's license, ID cards are changing
Show More
1 dead in crash involving Waller ISD school bus
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids
Construction worker hit by truck on SH-288
Residents find stranger dead inside their home in N. Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News