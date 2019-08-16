HTX

Former sheriff's deputy swaps badge and opens Conroe's first winery

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Montgomery County Sherriff's deputy, James Barber, had an epiphany and decided it was time to leave his law enforcement career after serving for 13 years.

With hard work and dedication, Barber has been able to open Conroe's first winery, Blue Epiphany Vineyard.

"What I found (is) that it was all about customer service and about how you are helping them. People come in looking for an experience and that customer service of dealing with people. I think we were better prepared for that," said Barber.

The winery's logo features a thin blue line with a five-point star to resemble Barber's days in law enforcement.

The vineyard and winery offers six homemade wines in their tasting room and they are open Wednesday through Sunday.

