Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Shaving cream hacks for around your home
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5127322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Did you know that shaving cream has many other uses around your home?
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Friday, February 08, 2019 07:10AM
Related Topics:
society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
THE 60: Rosé all day with this 'Real Housewives' star at HEB
Celebrate with birthday freebies in February!
Angry man sends senator strange fortune cookies
La Porte native wins "Don't Mess With Texas" competition
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Father kills himself near deputies after domestic dispute
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Cold, wet start to the weekend before things warm up
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
Show More
The 60: Rosé all day with this Real Housewife at HEB tomorrow
Man accused of being married to 3 women in 3 states
Hero pit bull breaks out of home and saves family from gas leak
Porch pirates in Texas could soon face felony charges
Piles of money and gaming machines seized in bust: constable
More News