SOCIETY

Texas woman celebrates divorce by using explosives to blow up wedding dress

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman celebrated the end of her marriage by blowing up her wedding dress.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas woman celebrated the end of her 14-year marriage with a bang: by blowing up her wedding dress.

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler tells ABC13 she used 20 pounds of the explosive target material Tannerite for the blast, which could be heard for miles Saturday night in Medina County on her family's farm, west of San Antonio.

Santleben-Stiteler's divorce was finalized the day before. She says she had originally just wanted to burn the dress. Her dad had the idea to blow it up.

It took her just one shot from a rifle to set the explosives off 200 yards away.

About 40 friends and family were there to cheer Santleben-Stiteler on.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexas newswedding dressTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
Mandatory water restrictions begin Wednesday for Galveston
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Whataburger food fight 'started with ketchup,' witness says
More Society
Top Stories
Snow flurries possible this morning, first freeze tonight
6-year-old girl shot while family waits at McDonald's drive-thru
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
HISD cancels Special Olympics event this week due to cold
SNOW IN TEXAS! Amarillo sees first snow of the season
Family returns to lake where father of 3 found dead
Truck fire blocks part of Eastex Freeway SB at Townsen
'Not a monster' Parents defend man who admitted to killing family
Show More
3 people shot at Ben E. Keith warehouse in New Mexico
Mom fighting son's court-ordered chemotherapy treatments
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Runaway spools send drivers swerving on East Freeway
Man's Titanic-inspired marriage proposal to girlfriend goes viral
More News