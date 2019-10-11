Seniors want to pass out treats for Halloween, but need candy

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents at a Clear Lake nursing home want to make Halloween unforgettable for kids in their community.Heartis Clear Lake is asking for candy donations so its residents can hand out enough for every child in the neighborhood.In a photo posted on the nursing home's Facebook, a group of seniors are seen holding handwritten signs saying they miss giving out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween."Please help us reach our goal of collecting enough candy to invite the community to our home for a safe and fun place to trick-or-treat," read one of the signs.If you're interested donating, you can drop off bags of candy at their location at 14520 TX-3 in Webster.