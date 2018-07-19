SOCIETY

School district stocking classrooms with 'safety bucket' in case of active shooter

Michigan schools get "safety buckets" in case of active shooter. (KTRK)

CLIO, Michigan --
School districts across the country are getting ready for the end of the summer break and the start of a new school year.

One Michigan high school is making sure their students feel safe.

This year in the Clio School District, every classroom will have what's called a "safety bucket."

"We are unloading them and using them in the event if we ever needed them for a lock down," Heidi Hummel told WNEM. "And we can have them for food and supplies if we were ever locked down for a long time."

Assistant Principal Kevin Ayre said the school needs the public's help to fill the buckets with potentially life-saving supplies.

"They're going to be filled with gauze, bandages, water. You know, necessities in the situation that we have to be in a long-term lockdown," Ayre said.

Walmart donated 144 buckets. Students and faculty said they are great because in the case of an emergency they could be used as bathrooms as well.

Clio Principal Lisa Taylor said her school has been trained in ALICE, alert-lockdown-inform-counter-evacuate, and these buckets will just continue to help students feel more comfortable.

"I mean, when you look at our kids, my daughter goes to Clio. I have a high schooler and another one in elementary. And I look at this as a parent too. I want our students to come here and feel like, 'wow, I feel like I'm safe,'" Taylor said.

Hummel wants to be prepared. By making sure every classroom is fully stocked she feels ready to head back to class.

"You can only live for today, but anything can happen," Hummel said.
