If you're a bride-to-be, you can save big this weekend.The Houston Bridal Flea Market is Sunday at noon at Sharespace, which is located on Preston, near downtown Houston.Past brides will sell some of their used items. Small businesses will also be there selling goods they make related to weddings.Tickets cost $8.30 ($7 plus a $1.30 fee).You can buy them online at the Houston Bridal Flea website.