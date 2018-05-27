EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3526303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Fe HS graduate writes song in memory of shooting victims.

After seeing the memorial in Santa Fe, Kelsey Perkins put her feelings into words. She wrote a song and it's been viewed more than 60,000 times on Facebook.Perkins says she drove by Santa Fe High School and saw the victims' crosses.It really hit home.She went home, started playing the piano and wrote a song."I just sat down and it was like an hour, and I just wrote the whole thing and I cried a lot when I wrote it," said Perkins.Perkins graduated from Santa Fe High School two years ago. Her brother graduated a year after that. The school halls are still home and still part of her.Part of the lyrics in the song say, "Between those walls, we've all walked a mile. We've sat in those chairs. We've been in there too."Perkins says writing the song was therapeutic."When I think of Santa Fe, I think of family and I think of generosity and kindness everybody is just so willing, to throw everything down and be there for that other person," she said.