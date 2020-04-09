good morning america

Russell Wilson, Ciara talk donating millions of meals to those impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Russell Wilson and Ciara are stepping up to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, pledging millions of meals to help feed those facing food insecurity.

The couple announced back in March that they would donate 1 million meals to Food Lifeline in Seattle through Feeding America. Just weeks later, they pledged to donate 10 million additional meals via the "Meals Up" initiative with Wheels Up to Feeding America.

"To just try to find a way to make a little bit of a difference has been important to us and heavy on our hearts," Russell said in an interview Thursday on "Good Morning America" as part of ABC's Day of Hope spotlighting food insecurity. "We've been really hoping and praying for America, for all of us to come together."

"At the core of it all, two of the greatest necessities are food and shelter," Ciara said. "We really wanted to focus on those immediate needs. If you don't have food, how can you go on with your day?"

"While it's tough for all of us -- I always say we're all in the same boat -- it's a blessing for us that we're able to give in a time like this," she added.

Click here to learn more about food insecurity if you need help or if you're looking to help:

  • If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove for information about food banks in your area.
  • If you 're in a position to give, go to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to donate. If you would like to donate food, FeedingAmerica.org can direct you to your local food bank. Call them first to find out what their food donation policy is right now.
  • You can also help out by checking in with neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members who might be struggling to purchase nutritious meals and direct them to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove. Be sure to shop responsibly and not hoard staples that everyone needs.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentfeeding americacoronavirusfood bankhungergood morning americadonations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Started a Live Cooking Show Called Ginger's Cook Club
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe hailstorms possible in Houston late today
Houston city leaders pause for moment of silence
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Boil water notice issued after water main break in NW Harris Co.
Indoor egg hunts and other creative ideas to celebrate Easter
HISD students told to quarantine after picking up laptops
Students write heartwarming letters to healthcare heroes
Show More
President Trump says he'll 'look into' pardoning 'Tiger King'
Man blames spider after causing 5 car wreck
Expired registration sticker? Texas is giving you a pass
Woman's racist rant in Houston parking lot caught on camera
Coronavirus pandemic: Dr. Fauci discusses the months ahead
More TOP STORIES News