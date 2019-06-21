HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Makeup, glitz and glamour.
Pride Houston's official fashion show "Rock the Runway" is always a hot success.
"There's a lot of awesome and fun designs," says model Jessica Zyrie.
Houston models and designers showed off the latest haute couture, and this year, a local business made a cameo.
"We really want to do something different," said Hailey Orr, co-owner of Modern Affinity.
Orr and business partner Joe Groom will open a bridal shop next month catering to everyone, especially the LGBTQ community.
"(We) really cater to all brides, whether you want to wear a gown or tuxedo," Groom said. "We want to be inclusive to anything anybody wants to wear."
"And make sure they have a dream wedding that everyone else gets," Orr adds.
The fashion show is always a great lead-in to Houston's Pride parade, where more than 500,000 people from all over the world show up.
"To be able to celebrate and live in our true colors, it's just a beautiful thing to be a part of," Zyrie said.
As a transgender model of color, Zyrie said it's important to stand together as a community.
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
'Rock the Runway' fashion show kicks off Pride Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News