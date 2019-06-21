Society

'Rock the Runway' fashion show kicks off Pride Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Makeup, glitz and glamour.

Pride Houston's official fashion show "Rock the Runway" is always a hot success.

"There's a lot of awesome and fun designs," says model Jessica Zyrie.

Houston models and designers showed off the latest haute couture, and this year, a local business made a cameo.

"We really want to do something different," said Hailey Orr, co-owner of Modern Affinity.

Orr and business partner Joe Groom will open a bridal shop next month catering to everyone, especially the LGBTQ community.

"(We) really cater to all brides, whether you want to wear a gown or tuxedo," Groom said. "We want to be inclusive to anything anybody wants to wear."

"And make sure they have a dream wedding that everyone else gets," Orr adds.

The fashion show is always a great lead-in to Houston's Pride parade, where more than 500,000 people from all over the world show up.

"To be able to celebrate and live in our true colors, it's just a beautiful thing to be a part of," Zyrie said.

As a transgender model of color, Zyrie said it's important to stand together as a community.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonpridelgbtqlgbtq pridefashion showpride parade
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News