Colorado robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd while yelling 'Merry Christmas'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An older man with a white beard began throwing money out on the streets of Colorado Springs Monday.

But it was not Santa Claus.

It turns out the man, identified as David Wayne Oliver, had just robbed a bank.

Police say the suspect threatened a bank teller with a weapon.

The man left the bank with a bag of cash, which he began throwing outside the bank, yelling Merry Christmas.

Bystanders actually gathered the scattered cash and returned it to the bank teller.

Officers say the suspect walked next door to the Starbucks and waited for the police to arrive.

Oliver was taken into custody at the coffee shop.
