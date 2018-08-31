SOCIETY

ABC13 weatherman Ed Brandon's celebration of life to be held Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon is remembered as a kind person who loved his Channel 13 family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The public is invited to attend a memorial service for former ABC13 meteorologist Ed Brandon on Saturday.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church activities center.

The church is located at 3471 Westheimer Rd., in Houston.

Ed, a Houston icon and longtime member of the ABC13 family, died last week at the age of 75.

PHOTOS: A look back at Ed Brandon's career


He came to Houston in 1972 to become the weathercaster for 13 Eyewitness News. KTRK's station management gave him the title of "Texas' Most Experienced Weathercaster."

Ed played a prominent role on Live at Five, and Eyewitness News at 6 and 10 p.m., alongside anchors Dave Ward, Shara Fryer, Gina Gaston, Melanie Lawson, Art Rascon, Sports Director Bob Allen and Action 13's Marvin Zindler.

A native Texan, Ed was born in Texarkana, Texas in 1942 and attended Austin's McCallum High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He started his broadcast career as a disc jockey at radio stations in Texarkana and Longview. After a stint as an announcer at an Austin radio station, he moved into television as a talk show host and weather reporter at KHFI-TV in Austin.

In May 1972, Ed left Austin to accept the weather position with KTRK-TV. He retired from ABC13 in May 2007 after 35 years with the company.

EMBED More News Videos

Former longtime ABC13 weatherman Ed Brandon has passed away

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrity deathsobituaryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man, 87, takes up truck driving to pay for wife's medical bills
Kids should stay in rear-facing car seats as long as possible
Beach or door? Check out the latest internet debate
Make your dishwasher last longer with these 5 tricks
More Society
Top Stories
Santa Fe HS plays first football game since shooting tragedy
'I'm scared somebody is going to kill me,' rape victim says
Flesh-eating bacteria nearly costs sheriff's lieutenant his leg
BAYOU BUCKET: Rice and UH read to go head-to-head
Boyfriend of doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says
3 girls accuse Baytown teacher of inappropriate touching
Trump coming to Texas to help Cruz reelection bid
Mother involved in New Mexico bus crash gives birth to twins
Show More
Woman faces charges after self-defense shooting while pregnant
With CEO's release, ex-Enron workers still learning lesson
Woman goes missing looking for brother who disappeared
Police find unloaded gun on Yes Prep campus in Houston
Evidence shows METRO officer didn't shoot HPD officer
More News