SOCIETY

Rare 1943 Lincoln penny found in lunch money sells for more than $200,000

EMBED </>More Videos

A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

MASSACHUSETTS --
A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night.

Only 10 to 15 of these pennies, mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel, are believed to exist.

They were made at a time when bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.

The auction house says Don Lutes, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, found the penny in his pocket as a teenager in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria and held onto it ever since.

RELATED: Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1 million

Lutes died in September.

He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at the public library in Pittsfield.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoinsauctionu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Good Samaritan returns $10K found on New York subway
Family sues Lifetime after portrait used in movie
THE 60: Travis Scott donates $100K to help Houston kids
More Society
Top Stories
2 charged in drive-by shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
San Antonio police find body of 8-month-old inside backpack
Official says U.S. has begun withdrawing troops from Syria
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Carjacking suspect and deputy trade shots in N. Harris Co.
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
AT&T set to stop selling users' personal data to companies
Show More
Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
Bauer's Candies recalled over possible hepatitis A contamination
Kevin Hart's comedy tour makes stop in Houston this weekend
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman recovering from elbow surgery
More News