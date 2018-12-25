SOCIETY

Meek Mill surprises 3,000 kids with Christmas Eve toy giveaway

Meek Mill surprises 3,000 kids with gifts.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
For a group of kids on Christmas Eve, presents were given out a day early from a famous face.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill played the role of Santa as he hosted a toy giveaway for over 3,000 local children.

The rapper selected the students from schools in the area that he says are near and dear to his heart. For him, it was a small way of saying Merry Christmas to the community.

"Just giving back to my neighborhood," Mill said. "This is where I grew up. We are able to do it, so we are doing it."

RELATED: Rockets guard James Harden posts about visit with Meek Mill in prison

Mill grew up in single-parent home and understands that, for many, this giveaway may be the only opportunity that they have to put presents under the tree.

He opened up his heart and his wallet and gave away about 500 bicycles, hundreds of shoes, backpacks, toys and more.

"My son can get toys for Christmas," Mill said. "But everybody can't afford to be in a situation where they can have a good Christmas, so we wanted to bring Christmas back to our old neighborhood."

RELATED: Meek Mill and Travis Scott play in celebrity basketball game at Texas Southern

Hundreds, if not thousands of families, showed up to the toy giveaway. But this was not only about getting a toy, it was about the spirit of selflessness and giving back.

For the families on the receiving end, this means more than words can express. This will be a Christmas to remember.

"I would like to thank him for doing this for other kids that don't have enough money to experience this in their own homes," Trinity Echandi said.
