Crowds gathered in Brooklyn on Thursday night to get a free winter coat from rapper Cardi B.The rap superstar handed out coats to children and parents near the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend.Hundreds of kids waited for hours for their idol to arrive.The giveaway came at a good time as a freeze warning went into effect overnight for parts of the area.Cardi B is a native New Yorker who was born in the Bronx.