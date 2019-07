A huge shout out to @raisingcanestx for the $100,000 dollar donation to Kickstart Kids pic.twitter.com/jNuaRChdML — SMSDMiddle (@SMSDMiddle) May 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Actor Chuck Norris visited Fort Bend County to raise money for his program Kickstart Kids.Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, presented Norris' nonprofit with a $100,000 check on Wednesday.Kickstart Kids uses karate to teach life-changing values to middle school and high school students.It was founded in 1990 by Norris with the help of former President George H.W. Bush.